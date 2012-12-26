MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara became the 11th cricketer to surpass 10,000 test runs during his innings of 58 on the opening day of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. Here is a list of the leading test run-scorers. (* denotes active players) Career Runs Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989-2012* 15,645 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995-2012 13,378 Rahul Dravid (India) 1996-2012 13,288 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995-2012* 12,980 Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953 Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174 Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994-2012* 10,696 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997-2012* 10,674 Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 2000-2012* 10,018 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)