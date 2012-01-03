CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first. South Africa first innings G. Smith b Prasad 16 A. Petersen c Dilshan b Welegedara 109 H. Amla lbw b Prasad 16 J. Kallis not out 159 AB. de Villiers not out 45 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (three wickets, 90 overs) 347 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-56 3-261 Still to bat: J. Rudolph, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir. Bowling (to date): Welegedara 21-5-75-1 (nb-2), Perera 14-1-81-0, Prasad 18-2-85-2, Mathews 9-0-34-0, Herath 26-4-63-0, Dilshan 2-0-9-0 - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories