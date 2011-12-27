DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 - Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 289-7) T. Paranavitana c Boucher b De Lange 12 T. Dilshan c Morkel b Tahir 47 K. Sangakkara c Boucher b De Lange 0 M. Jayawardene b Morkel 31 T. Samaraweera c Prince b De Lange 102 A. Mathews c&b De Lange 30 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Morkel 58 T. Perera c Amla b De Lange 12 R. Herath c Boucher b De Lange 30 C. Welegedara c Amla b De Lange 2 D. Fernando not out 0 Extras (lb-8, nb-6) 14 Total (all out, 108.2 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-47 3-84 4-117 5-162 6-273 7-289 8-335 9-337 10-338 Bowling: Steyn 23-5-63-0, Morkel 21-3-61-2 (nb-4), De Lange 23.2-3-81-7, Tahir 32-3-101-1 (nb-2), Kallis 9-1-24-0 South Africa first innings G. Smith c Chandimal b Welegedara 15 J. Rudolph c Welegedara b Perera 7 H. Amla c Chandimal b Welegedara 54 J. Kallis c Jayawardene b Welegedara 0 AB. de Villiers c Jayawardene b Welegedara 25 A. Prince c Jayawardene b Herath 11 M. Boucher c Dilshan b Herath 3 D. Steyn not out 29 M. Morkel b Herath 0 Imran Tahir st Chandimal b Herath 11 M. de Lange c Chandimal b Welegedara 9 Extras (w-1, nb-3) 4 Total (all out, 54.4 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-27 3-27 4-103 5-106 6-118 7-119 8-119 9-145 10-168. Bowling: Welegedara 16.4-3-52-5 (nb-3), Perera 9-3-27-1, Dilshan 1-1-0-0, Herath 20-7-49-4, Mathews 2-0-11-0 (w-1), Fernando 6-0-29-0. Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana not out 0 T. Dilshan c Smith b Steyn 4 K. Sangakkara not out 3 Extras 0 Total (one wicket, 2.1 overs) 7 Still to bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara, D. Fernando. Fall of wickets: 1-4 Bowling (to date): Morkel 1.1-1-0-0, Steyn 1-0-7-1 - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink: for more South African cricket stories