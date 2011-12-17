CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 17 , (Reuters) -
Scoreboard at the end of the first test between South Africa
and Sri Lanka at Centurion on Saturday.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 81 runs
SCOREBOARD
Sri Lanka first innings 180 (D.Steyn 4-18, V.Philander
5-53).
South Africa first innings 411 (G.Smith 61, AB de Villiers
99, M.Boucher 65; C.Welegedara 3-96, T.Perera 3-114).
Sri Lanka second innings
T.Paranavitana c Boucher b Steyn 4
T.Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 6
K.Sangakkara c Boucher b Philander 2
M.Jayawardene run out (Kallis) 15
T.Samaraweera c Boucher b Morkel 32
A.Mathews c Boucher b Philander 5
K.Silva c Kallis b Tahir 17
T.Perera c Smith b Steyn 21
R.Herath c Boucher b Philander 23
C.Welegedara c and bowled Philander 10
D.Fernando not out 4
Extras (lb-1, nb-10) 11
Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 150
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-19 4-37 5-66 6-70 7-104 8-133
9-145 10-150.
Bowling: Steyn 10-2-36-2, Philander 11.1-1-49-5 (nb-5),
Kallis 5-3-13-0 (nb-1), Morkel 9-0-36-1 (nb-4) , Tahir 4-1-15-1.
(Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing By Alison Wildey)