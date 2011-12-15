CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 15 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana b Philander 32 T. Dilshan c Philander b Steyn 6 K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Philander 1 M. Jayawardene c Smith b Steyn 30 T. Samaraweera c Boucher b Philander 36 A. Mathews c Kallis b Philander 38 K. Silva c Boucher b Philander 0 T. Perera c Kallis b Tahir 1 R. Herath not out 14 C. Welegedara b Steyn 4 D. Fernando b Steyn 0 Extras (b-1, lb-7, w-4, nb-6) 18 Total (all out; 47.4 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-12 3-66 4-91 5-156 6-156 7-157 8-175 9-180 1 Bowling: Steyn 10.4-3-18-4, Philander 13-2-53-5 (nb-3, w-2), Morkel 10-1-48-0 (nb-3, w-2), Kallis 8-2-31-0, Tahir 6-0-22-1. South Africa first innings J. Rudolph not out 27 G. Smith lbw b Fernando 61 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (one wicket, 34 overs) 90 Fall of wickets: 1-88 To bat: H. Amla, AB de Villiers, A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling (to date): Welegedara 9-2-19-0 (nb-1), Perera 8-1-34-0, Mathews 3-2-4-0, Fernando 7-1-21-1 (nb-1), Dilshan 2-0-4-0, Herath 5-2-8-0. - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories