Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
DURBAN, South Africa Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Monday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Sri Lanka first innings
T. Paranavitana c Boucher b De Lange 12
T. Dilshan c Morkel b Tahir 47
K. Sangakkara c Boucher b De Lange 0
M. Jayawardene not out 27
T. Samaraweera not out 17
Extras (lb-8, nb-1) 9
Total (for three wickets, 28 overs) 112
Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-47 3-84
Still to bat: A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara, D. Fernando.
Bowling (to date): Steyn 6-0-27-0, Morkel 6-0-21-0 (nb-1), De Lange 6-1-16-2, Tahir 7-0-37-1, Kallis 3-1-3-0
South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.