Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Friday.
South Africa first innings 580-4dec
Sri Lanka first innings 239
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 138-4)
L. Thirimanne c Amla b Kallis 30
T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 5
K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Tahir 34
M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Morkel 12
T. Samaraweera not out 115
A. Mathews lbw b Philander 63
D. Chandimal c Kallis b Philander 1
T. Perera c Morkel b Tahir 30
R. Herath c & bowled Kallis 0
D. Prasad st Boucher b Tahir 16
C. Welegedara b Kallis 14
Extras (b-1, lb-15, w-6) 22
Total (all out; 107.5 overs) 342
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-79 3-83 4-98 5-240 6-248 7-304 8-306
9-327
Bowling: Steyn 20-3-56-0 (w-1), Philander 20-4-54-3, Morkel 19-4-68-1, Tahir 32-7-106-3, Kallis 14.5-2-35-3 (w-1), Smith 2-0-7-0.
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen not out 1
G. Smith not out 0
Extras (nb 1) 1
Total (for 0 wickets; 0 overs) 2
Did not bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, J. Rudolph, M. Boucher, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir, V. Philander
Bowling: D Prasad 0-0-2-0 (1nb)
Result: South Africa win by ten wickets
South Africa win the three-match series 2-1
(Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.