Nov 18 Scoreboard from the third one-day
international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai
International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez b Prasanna 83
Imran Farhat c Jayawardene b Dilshan 70
Abdul Razzaq c Perera b Prasanna 6
Younus Khan run out 42
Umar Akmal b Malinga 7
Misbah-ul-Haq run out 7
Shahid Afridi c Mathews b Perera 15
Sarfraz Ahmed b Malinga 3
Sohail Tanvir not out 10
Umar Gul not out 0
Extras (lb-4, w-9, nb-1) 14
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-151 2-161 3-167 4-177 5-193 6-226 7-234
8-256
Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal
Bowling: Malinga 10-0-57-2 (1nb, 1w) Perera 10-1-45-1 (1w),
Fernando 10-1-59-0 (3w), Dilshan 8-0-38-1, Prasanna 9-0-39-2,
Mendis 3-0-15-0.
Sri Lanka innings
U. Tharanga b Umar Gul 4
T. Dilshan b Shahid Afridi 64
K. Sangakkara run out 45
L. Chandimal c sub b Ajmal 31
M. Jayawardene st Ahmed b Ajmal 17
A. Mathews not out 32
L. Malinga lbw b Afridi 0
J. Mendis lbw Hafeez 19
T. Perera b Ajmal 4
S. Prasanna c Afridi b Gul 5
D. Fernando b Gul 0
Extras (lb-5, w-10) 15
Total (All out; 48.5 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-111 3-133 4-168 5-186 6-186 7-218
8-224 9-235
Bowling: Umar Gul 8.5-0-48-3 (4w), Tanvir 9-0-52-0(2w),
Razzaq 4-0-18-0, Hafeez 7-0-29-1, Afridi 10-0-42-2, Ajmal
10-0-42-3(4w).
Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Toby
Davis)
Davis)
