Nov 18 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez b Prasanna 83 Imran Farhat c Jayawardene b Dilshan 70 Abdul Razzaq c Perera b Prasanna 6 Younus Khan run out 42 Umar Akmal b Malinga 7 Misbah-ul-Haq run out 7 Shahid Afridi c Mathews b Perera 15 Sarfraz Ahmed b Malinga 3 Sohail Tanvir not out 10 Umar Gul not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-9, nb-1) 14 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 257

Fall of wickets: 1-151 2-161 3-167 4-177 5-193 6-226 7-234 8-256

Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal

Bowling: Malinga 10-0-57-2 (1nb, 1w) Perera 10-1-45-1 (1w), Fernando 10-1-59-0 (3w), Dilshan 8-0-38-1, Prasanna 9-0-39-2, Mendis 3-0-15-0.

Sri Lanka innings U. Tharanga b Umar Gul 4 T. Dilshan b Shahid Afridi 64 K. Sangakkara run out 45 L. Chandimal c sub b Ajmal 31 M. Jayawardene st Ahmed b Ajmal 17 A. Mathews not out 32 L. Malinga lbw b Afridi 0 J. Mendis lbw Hafeez 19 T. Perera b Ajmal 4 S. Prasanna c Afridi b Gul 5 D. Fernando b Gul 0 Extras (lb-5, w-10) 15 Total (All out; 48.5 overs) 236

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-111 3-133 4-168 5-186 6-186 7-218 8-224 9-235

Bowling: Umar Gul 8.5-0-48-3 (4w), Tanvir 9-0-52-0(2w), Razzaq 4-0-18-0, Hafeez 7-0-29-1, Afridi 10-0-42-2, Ajmal 10-0-42-3(4w).

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1

