CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 Scoreboard at the
close of the second day of the third and final test between
South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Wednesday.
South Africa first innings (overnight 347-3)
G. Smith b Prasad 16
A. Petersen c Dilshan b Welegedara 109
H. Amla lbw b Prasad 16
J. Kallis c Mathews b Herath 224
A. de Villiers not out 160
J. Rudolph not out 51
Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-2) 4
Total (for four wickets dec, 139 overs) 580
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-56 3-261 4-453
Did not bat: M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel,
I. Tahir.
Bowling: Welegedara 29-7-107-1 (nb-2, w-1), Perera
22-1-131-0, Prasad 30-2-154-2, Mathews 12-0-47-0, Herath
42-4-108-1, Dilshan 4-0-32-0.
Sri Lanka first innings
L. Thirimanne b Morkel 23
T. Dilshan c Smith b Tahir 78
K. Sangakkara not out 35
M. Jayawardene not out 7
Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6
Total (for two wickets, 39 overs) 149
Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-126
Still to bat: T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, D.
Prasad, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara.
Bowling: Steyn 12-2-40-0, Philander 10-2-34-0, Morkel
10-2-55-1 (nb-1), Tahir 7-0-15-1
- - - -
