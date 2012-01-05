CAPE TOWN, Jan 5 Scoreboard at the
close of the third day of the third and final test between South
Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Thursday.
South Africa first innings 580-4dec
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 149-2)
L. Thirimanne b Morkel 23
T. Dilshan c Smith b Tahir 78
K. Sangakkara c Amla b Steyn 35
M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Steyn 30
T. Samaraweera c Kallis b Philander 11
A. Mathews c Boucher b Steyn 1
D. Chandimal c Boucher b Morkel 35
T. Perera b Tahir 5
R. Herath lbw b Philander 1
D. Prasad c Petersen b Philander 9
C. Welegedara not out 0
Extras (b-6 lb-3 nb-2) 11
Total (all out; 73.5 overs) 239
Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-126 3-149 4-184 5-189, 6-194 7-219
8-220 9-236
Bowling: Steyn 20-5-56-3 (nb-1), Philander 19-7-46-3, Morkel
13.5-2-74-2 (nb-1), Tahir 21-1-54-2.
Sri Lanka second innings
L. Thirimanne c Amla b Kallis 30
T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 5
K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Tahir 34
M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Morkel 12
T. Samaraweera not out 19
A. Mathews not out 28
Extras (lb-10) 10
Total (for four wickets; 53 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-79 3-83 4-98
Still to bat: D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, T. Perera, R. Herath,
C. Welegedara
Bowling (to date): Steyn 10-2-18-0, Philander 9-2-24-1,
Morkel 9-3-29-1, Tahir 16-4-37-1, Kallis 7-2-13-1, Smith 2-0-7-0
- - - -
