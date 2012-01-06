CAPE TOWN, Jan 6 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Friday. South Africa first innings 580-4dec Sri Lanka first innings 239 Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 138-4) L. Thirimanne c Amla b Kallis 30 T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 5 K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Tahir 34 M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Morkel 12 T. Samaraweera not out 115 A. Mathews lbw b Philander 63 D. Chandimal c Kallis b Philander 1 T. Perera c Morkel b Tahir 30 R. Herath c & bowled Kallis 0 D. Prasad st Boucher b Tahir 16 C. Welegedara b Kallis 14 Extras (b-1, lb-15, w-6) 22 Total (all out; 107.5 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-79 3-83 4-98 5-240 6-248 7-304 8-306 9-327 Bowling: Steyn 20-3-56-0 (w-1), Philander 20-4-54-3, Morkel 19-4-68-1, Tahir 32-7-106-3, Kallis 14.5-2-35-3 (w-1), Smith 2-0-7-0. South Africa second innings A. Petersen not out 1 G. Smith not out 0 Extras (nb 1) 1 Total (for 0 wickets; 0 overs) 2 Did not bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, J. Rudolph, M. Boucher, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir, V. Philander Bowling: D Prasad 0-0-2-0 (1nb) Result: South Africa win by ten wickets South Africa win the three-match series 2-1 - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((toby.davis@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: toby.davis.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories