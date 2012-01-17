Jan 17 Scoreboard in the third one-day
international between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein
on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings
U.Tharanga c Ingram b Peterson 58
T.Dilshan c Steyn b Duminy 33
K.Sangakkara run out 38
D.Chandimal c Smith b Morkel 36
M.Jaywardene run out 15
K.Kulasekara b M. Morkel 40
A.Mathews c Peterson b Tsotsobe 15
N.Kulasekara run out 19
L.Malinga b Styen 2
H.Herath not out 1
Extras (b-1 w-7 nb-1) 9
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 266
Did not bat: D. Prasad
Fall of wickets: 1-94 2-102 3-154 4-183 5-192 6-220 7-259
8-262 9-266
Bowling: M.Morkel 9-0-65-2, Tsotsobe 10-0-40-1 (2w), Steyn
10-9-55-1 (1w), Duminy 5-0-26-1 (1w), A.Morkel 2-0-9-0 (1w),
Peterson 10-0-45-1 (1nb 1w), Du Plessis, 4-0-25-0 (1w)
South Africa innings
G.Smith b Malinga 2
A.Petersen lbw b Dilshan 17
C.Ingram b Malinga 13
F.du Plessis run out 72
JP Duminy run out 25
AB de Villiers not out 39
A.Morkel not out 7
Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4
Total (for five wickets, 34 overs) 179
Did not bat: R.Peterson, D.Steyn, M.Morkel, L. Tsotsobe
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-29 3-52 4-113 5-147
Bowling: Malinga 5-1-20-2 (2w), Kulasekara 6-0-31-0, Prasad
5-0-35-0, Herath 6-0-24-0, Dilshan 5-0-22-1, Kulasekara
3-0-21-0, Mathews 4-0-21-0
Result: South Africa won by four runs (Duckworth/Lewis
method)
