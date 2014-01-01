Jan 1 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the opening test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan first innings (overnight 46-1) Khurram Manzoor run out 21 Ahmed Shehzad c Karunaratne b Eranga 38 Mohammad Hafeez c Silva b Lakmal 11 Younus Khan b Eranga 136 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 105 Asad Shafiq not out 12 Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-2) 4 Total (four wickets; 109 overs) 327

Still to bat: Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-59 3-83 4-301

Bowling (to date): Lakmal 27-7-84-1 (2nb, 1w), Mathews 9-0-36-0, Eranga 24-5-63-2, Herath 31-9-77-0, Senanayake 18-2-66-0

