Jan 3 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings 204

Pakistan first innings 383

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 186-4) D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24 K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81 K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55 M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 89 A. Mathews not out 116 P. Jayawardene not out 48 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (five wickets, 148 overs) 420

Still to bat: S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal

Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186 5-324

Bowling (to date): Junaid 31-2-81-3, Rahat 33-8-82-0, Bhatti 33-8-131-2, Ajmal 42-10-96-0, Hafeez 9-1-23-0