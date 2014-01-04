Jan 4 Scoreboard after the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Sri Lanka first innings 204 Pakistan first innings 383 Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 420-5) D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24 K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81 K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55 M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 89 A. Mathews not out 157 P. Jayawardene not out 63 Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11 Total (five wickets dec; 168.3 overs) 480 Did not bat: S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186 5-324 Bowling: Junaid 36-3-93-3, Rahat 38.3-9-92-0, Bhatti 36-8-146-2, Ajmal 49-10-115-0, Hafeez 9-1-23-0 Pakistan second innings Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 8 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Herath 55 Mohammad Hafeez not out 80 Younus Khan not out 13 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (two wickets; 52 overs) 158 Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-125 Bowling: Lakmal 13-1-43-1, Eranga 11-0-38-0 (1nb), Herath 21-8-37-1, Mathews 2-0-9-0, Senanayake 5-0-30-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakrborty)