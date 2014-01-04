Jan 4 Scoreboard after the first test between
Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in Abu
Dhabi on Saturday.
Sri Lanka first innings 204
Pakistan first innings 383
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 420-5)
D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24
K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81
K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55
M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0
D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 89
A. Mathews not out 157
P. Jayawardene not out 63
Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11
Total (five wickets dec; 168.3 overs) 480
Did not bat: S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal
Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186 5-324
Bowling: Junaid 36-3-93-3, Rahat 38.3-9-92-0, Bhatti
36-8-146-2, Ajmal 49-10-115-0, Hafeez 9-1-23-0
Pakistan second innings
Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 8
Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Herath 55
Mohammad Hafeez not out 80
Younus Khan not out 13
Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2
Total (two wickets; 52 overs) 158
Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal,
Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-125
Bowling: Lakmal 13-1-43-1, Eranga 11-0-38-0 (1nb), Herath
21-8-37-1, Mathews 2-0-9-0, Senanayake 5-0-30-0.
