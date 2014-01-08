Jan 8 Scoreboard at the close on the first day
of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on
Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Pakistan first innings
Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 73
Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Pradeep 3
Mohammad Hafeez b Pradeep 21
Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 13
Misbah-ul-Haq c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 1
Asad Shafiq c Silva b Lakmal 6
Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 7
Bilawal Bhatti not out 24
Saeed Ajmal c Silva b Herath 8
Rahat Ali lbw b Herath 0
Junaid Khan lbw b Herath 2
Extras (lb-7) 7
Total (all out; 63.5 overs) 165
Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-78 3-107 4-109 5-118 6-127 7-129
8-151 9-151
Bowling: Lakmal 21-6-45-2, Eranga 14-4-25-2, Pradeep
18-2-62-3, Herath 10.5-3-26-3
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32
K. Silva not out 12
K. Sangakkara not out 12
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (one wicket; 16 overs) 57
Still to bat: M. Jayawardene, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, P.
Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep
Fall of wickets: 1-40
Bowling (to date): Junaid 7-1-26-1, Rahat 7-1-28-0, Ajmal
1-1-0-0, Bilawal 1-0-2-0
