Jan 11 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday. Pakistan first innings 165 Sri Lanka first innings 388 Pakistan second innings (Overnight 132-3) Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 6 Ahmed Shehzad c P. Jayawardene b Herath 9 Mohammad Hafeez c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 1 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b. Lakmal 77 Misbah-ul-Haq b Herath 97 Asad Shafiq b Karunaratne b Eranga 23 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 70 Bilawal Bhatti b Eranga 32 Saeed Ajmal not out 7 Extras (b-1, lb-7) 8 Total (7 wickets; 123.3 overs) 330 Still to bat: Rahat Ali, Junaid Khan Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-12 3-19 4-148 5-200 6-245 7-312 Bowling (to date): Lakmal 22-3-62-1, Pradeep 19-3-50-2, Herath 43.3-8-124-2, Eranga 33-9-70-2, Mathews 5-1-9-0, Sangakkara 1-0-7-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)