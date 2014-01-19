Jan 19 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Sunday.

Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec.

Pakistan first innings (overnight 291-6) Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 52 Ahmed Shehzad b Herath 147 Azhar Ali c Mathews b Perera 8 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Herath 17 Misbah-ul-Haq c Chandimal b Herath 63 Asad Shafiq lbw b Eranga 18 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Herath 5 Abdur Rehman c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 2 Mohammad Talha lbw b Eranga 2 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Junaid Khan c Chandimal b Herath 16 Extras (b-3, lb-6, w-1, nb-1) 11 Total (all out; 109.1 overs) 341

Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-149 3-189 4-245 5-274 6-291 7-294 8-300 9-325

Bowling: Herath 38.3-8-125-3 (1w), Lakmal 23-4-61-0, Perera 17-1-71-1, Eranga 24-5-60-4 (1nb), Mathews 7-3-15-0

Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne b Talha 8 K. Silva b Rehman 36 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Rehman 8 M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 46 D. Chandimal b Talha 13 A. Mathews not out 14 P. Jayawardene not out 6 Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2 Total (five wickets; 71 overs) 133

Still to bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-37 3-66 4-89 5-127

Bowling (to date): Junaid 15-5-25-0 (1w), Talha 16-2-36-2 (1nb), Rehman 22-7-36-2, Ajmal 18-5-36-1

Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0.