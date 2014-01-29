Jan 29 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Wednesday.

- -

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field

Bangladesh first innings 232

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 375-5) D. Karunaratne c Robiul b Shakib 53 K. Silva lbw b Shakib 139 K. Sangakkara c Nasir b Al-Amin 75 M. Jayawardene not out 203 D. Chandimal b Shakib 40 S. Lakmal c Nasir b Gazi 0 A. Mathews c Ayub b Gazi 86 K. Vithanage not out 103 Extras (b-12, w-12, nb-7) 31 Total (six wickets dec; 187.5 overs) 730

Did not bat: D. Perera, S. Eranga, R. Herath

Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-273 3-302 4-374 5-375 6-554

Bowling: Robiul 29-2-109-0 (3nb, 2w), Al-Amin 32-3-118-1 (1nb, 1w), Rubel 20-0-84-0 (3nb, 1w), Gazi 39-5-130-2, Shakib 43-6-159-3, Mominul 6-0-20-0, Nasir 10.5-0-60-0, Ayub 8-0-38-0

- -

Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal c Perera b Herath 11 Shamsur Rahman not out 9 Marshall Ayub not out 11 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (one wicket; nine overs) 35

Still to bat: Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Robiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Fall of wicket: 1-15

Bowling (to date): Lakmal 3-0-8-0, Eranga 1-0-5-0, Herath 3-2-8-1, Perera 2-0-10-0