Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 29 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Wednesday.
- -
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Bangladesh first innings 232
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 375-5) D. Karunaratne c Robiul b Shakib 53 K. Silva lbw b Shakib 139 K. Sangakkara c Nasir b Al-Amin 75 M. Jayawardene not out 203 D. Chandimal b Shakib 40 S. Lakmal c Nasir b Gazi 0 A. Mathews c Ayub b Gazi 86 K. Vithanage not out 103 Extras (b-12, w-12, nb-7) 31 Total (six wickets dec; 187.5 overs) 730
Did not bat: D. Perera, S. Eranga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-273 3-302 4-374 5-375 6-554
Bowling: Robiul 29-2-109-0 (3nb, 2w), Al-Amin 32-3-118-1 (1nb, 1w), Rubel 20-0-84-0 (3nb, 1w), Gazi 39-5-130-2, Shakib 43-6-159-3, Mominul 6-0-20-0, Nasir 10.5-0-60-0, Ayub 8-0-38-0
- -
Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal c Perera b Herath 11 Shamsur Rahman not out 9 Marshall Ayub not out 11 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (one wicket; nine overs) 35
Still to bat: Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Robiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain
Fall of wicket: 1-15
Bowling (to date): Lakmal 3-0-8-0, Eranga 1-0-5-0, Herath 3-2-8-1, Perera 2-0-10-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.