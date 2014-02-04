Feb 4 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Tuesday.

- -

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat

Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Al-Amin 31 K. Silva lbw b Gazi 11 K. Sangakkara not out 160 M. Jayawardene lbw b Mahmudullah 72 D. Chandimal c Kayes b Shakib 27 A. Mathews b Shakib 5 K. Vithanage not out 0 Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1) 8 Total (five wickets; 92 overs) 314

Still to bat: N. Pradeep, A. Mendis, S. Lakmal, D. Perera

Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-49 3-227 4-294 5-312

Bowling (to date): Al-Amin 19-4-56-1 (1nb), Gazi 30-4-98-1, Razzak 4-1-6-0, Shakib 15-1-70-2, Mahmudullah 22-2-70-1, Nasir 1-0-2-0, Shamsur 1-0-5-0

- -

Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)