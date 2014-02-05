Feb 5 Scoreboard at the close of play on day two
of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in
Chittagong on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 314-5)
D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Al-Amin 31
K. Silva lbw b Gazi 11
K. Sangakkara c Gazi b Nasir 319
M. Jayawardene lbw b Mahmudullah 72
D. Chandimal c Kayes b Shakib 27
A. Mathews b Shakib 5
K. Vithanage lbw b Nasir 35
D. Perera lbw b Shakib 1
A. Mendis lbw b Shakib 47
S. Lakmal lbw b Shakib 0
N. Pradeep not out 4
Extras (b-21, lb-6, w-2, nb-1, pen-5) 35
Total (all out; 156.4 overs) 587
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-49 3-227 4-294 5-312 6-402 7-405
8-505 9-533
Bowling: Al-Amin 25-5-81-1 (nb-1), Gazi 48-4-181-1, Razzak
4-1-6-0, Shakib 34-3-148-5 (w-1), Mahmudullah 34-2-110-1 (w-1),
Nasir 6.4-0-16-2, Shamsur 1-0-5-0, Mominul 4-0-8-0.
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal b Lakmal 0
Shamsur Rahman not out 45
Imrul Kayes not out 36
Extras (nb-5) 5
Total (one wicket; 25 overs) 86
Still to bat: Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur
Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain,
Abdur Razzak
Fall of wicket: 1-0
Bowling (to date): Lakmal 5-0-18-1, Pradeep 7-2-29-0 (nb-3),
Mendis 4-1-13-0 (nb-2), Perera 7-2-22-0, Mathews 2-0-4-0
- -
Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)