Feb 5 Scoreboard at the close of play on day two of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 314-5) D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Al-Amin 31 K. Silva lbw b Gazi 11 K. Sangakkara c Gazi b Nasir 319 M. Jayawardene lbw b Mahmudullah 72 D. Chandimal c Kayes b Shakib 27 A. Mathews b Shakib 5 K. Vithanage lbw b Nasir 35 D. Perera lbw b Shakib 1 A. Mendis lbw b Shakib 47 S. Lakmal lbw b Shakib 0 N. Pradeep not out 4 Extras (b-21, lb-6, w-2, nb-1, pen-5) 35 Total (all out; 156.4 overs) 587 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-49 3-227 4-294 5-312 6-402 7-405 8-505 9-533 Bowling: Al-Amin 25-5-81-1 (nb-1), Gazi 48-4-181-1, Razzak 4-1-6-0, Shakib 34-3-148-5 (w-1), Mahmudullah 34-2-110-1 (w-1), Nasir 6.4-0-16-2, Shamsur 1-0-5-0, Mominul 4-0-8-0. Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal b Lakmal 0 Shamsur Rahman not out 45 Imrul Kayes not out 36 Extras (nb-5) 5 Total (one wicket; 25 overs) 86 Still to bat: Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak Fall of wicket: 1-0 Bowling (to date): Lakmal 5-0-18-1, Pradeep 7-2-29-0 (nb-3), Mendis 4-1-13-0 (nb-2), Perera 7-2-22-0, Mathews 2-0-4-0 - - Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)