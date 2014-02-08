Feb 8 Scoreboard after the second test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in Chittagong on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat Sri Lanka first innings 587 Bangladesh first innings 426 Sri Lanka second innings 305-4 dec. Bangladesh second innings (overnight 12-0) Tamim Iqbal b Vithanage 31 Shamsur Rahman b Perera 45 Imrul Kayes lbw b Perera 25 Mominul Haque not out 100 Shakib Al Hasan not out 43 Extras (b-12, lb-2, nb-13) 27 Total (for three wickets; 84.4 overs) 271 Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-81 3-151 Bowling: Lakmal 13-5-30-0 (3nb), Perera 28-7-55-2, Mendis 16-0-61-0 (3nb), Pradeep 9.4-1-33-0 (4nb), Vithanage 16-0-73-1 (3nb), Karunaratne 2-0-5-0 - - Sri Lanka won series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)