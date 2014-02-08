Feb 8 Scoreboard after the second test between
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in
Chittagong on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat
Sri Lanka first innings 587
Bangladesh first innings 426
Sri Lanka second innings 305-4 dec.
Bangladesh second innings (overnight 12-0)
Tamim Iqbal b Vithanage 31
Shamsur Rahman b Perera 45
Imrul Kayes lbw b Perera 25
Mominul Haque not out 100
Shakib Al Hasan not out 43
Extras (b-12, lb-2, nb-13) 27
Total (for three wickets; 84.4 overs) 271
Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah,
Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak
Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-81 3-151
Bowling: Lakmal 13-5-30-0 (3nb), Perera 28-7-55-2, Mendis
16-0-61-0 (3nb), Pradeep 9.4-1-33-0 (4nb), Vithanage 16-0-73-1
(3nb), Karunaratne 2-0-5-0
- -
Sri Lanka won series 1-0.
