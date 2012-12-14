HOBART Dec 14 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Friday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings
D. Warner run out 57
E. Cowan c Eranga b Welegedera 4
P. Hughes b Welegedera 86
S. Watson c M. Jayawardene b Welegedera 30
M.Clarke not out 70
M. Hussey not out 37
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1, nb-10) 15
Total (for four wickets, 90 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-97 3-183 4-198
To bat: M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, M. Starc, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Kulasekara 22-2-51-0 (nb-5, w-1), Welegedera 20-1-99-3 (nb-3), Eranga 16-3-52-0 (nb-2), Mathews 11-2-35-0, Dilshan 4-0-11-0, Herath 17-3-47-0.
Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan, D. Karunaratne, K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, C. Welegedera, S. Eranga, R. Herath.
Series:
Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by John O'Brien)