HOBART, Dec 15 Scoreboard at close of play on
the second day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka
at Bellerive Oval on Saturday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings (overnight 299-4)
D. Warner run out 57
E. Cowan c Eranga b Welegedara 4
P. Hughes b Welegedara 86
S. Watson c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 30
M.Clarke c Sangakkara b Eranga 74
M. Hussey not out 115
M. Wade not out 68
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1, nb-11) 16
Total (for five wickets dec, 131 overs) 450
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-97 3-183 4-198 5-304
Did not bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, M. Starc, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Kulasekara 32-2-80-0 (nb-5, w-1), Welegedara
26-1-130-3 (nb-4), Eranga 25-5-90-1 (nb-2), Mathews 15-3-41-0,
Dilshan 7-0-30-0, Herath 26-4-75-0.
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne c Wade b Hilfenhaus 14
T. Dilshan not out 50
K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Siddle 4
M. Jayawardene lbw Watson 12
T. Samaraweera c Wade b Lyon 7
Extras 0
Total (for four wickets, 29.1 overs) 87
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-42 3-70 4-87
To bat: A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, C.
Welegedara, S. Eranga, R. Herath.
Bowling: Starc 7-1-30-0, Hilfenhaus 9-3-18-1, Lyon
2.1-2-0-1, Siddle 6-1-23-1, Watson 5-1-16-1
- - - -
Series:
Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by John O'Brien)