HOBART, Dec 15 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Saturday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings (overnight 299-4) D. Warner run out 57 E. Cowan c Eranga b Welegedara 4 P. Hughes b Welegedara 86 S. Watson c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 30 M.Clarke c Sangakkara b Eranga 74 M. Hussey not out 115 M. Wade not out 68 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1, nb-11) 16 Total (for five wickets dec, 131 overs) 450 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-97 3-183 4-198 5-304 Did not bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, M. Starc, N. Lyon. Bowling: Kulasekara 32-2-80-0 (nb-5, w-1), Welegedara 26-1-130-3 (nb-4), Eranga 25-5-90-1 (nb-2), Mathews 15-3-41-0, Dilshan 7-0-30-0, Herath 26-4-75-0. Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Wade b Hilfenhaus 14 T. Dilshan not out 50 K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Siddle 4 M. Jayawardene lbw Watson 12 T. Samaraweera c Wade b Lyon 7 Extras 0 Total (for four wickets, 29.1 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-42 3-70 4-87 To bat: A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, C. Welegedara, S. Eranga, R. Herath. Bowling: Starc 7-1-30-0, Hilfenhaus 9-3-18-1, Lyon 2.1-2-0-1, Siddle 6-1-23-1, Watson 5-1-16-1 - - - - Series: Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by John O'Brien)