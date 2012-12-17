HOBART, Dec 17 Scoreboard at close of play on
the fourth day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka
at Bellerive Oval on Monday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 450-5 declared
Sri Lanka first innings 336
Australia second innings (overnight 27-0)
E. Cowan b Welegedera 56
D. Warner c P. Jayawardene b Herath 68
P. Hughes b Eranga 16
S. Watson st b Herath 5
M. Wade c Kulasekara b Herath 11
M. Clarke retired hurt* 57
M. Hussey not out 31
P. Siddle c P. Jayawardene b Welegedera 4
M. Starc lbw Welegedera 5
N. Lyon b Herath 11
B. Hilfenhaus lbw Herath 0
Extras (lb-10, nb-4) 14
Total (all out*, 73.5 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-132 2-140 3-153 4-165 5-181 6-250 7-256
8-271
Bowling: Kulasekara 12-3-24-0 (nb-1), Welegedera 22-3-89-3
(nb-3), Dilshan, 2-0-2-0, Eranga 11-0-53-1, Mathews 5-2-5-0,
Herath 21.5-2-95-5
Sri Lanka second innings
D. Karunaratne b Starc 30
T. Dilshan c Wade b Watson 11
K. Sangakkara not out 18
M. Jayawardene not out 5
Extras (b-1) 1
Total (for two wickets, 37 overs) 65
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-47
To bat: T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N.
Kulasekara, C. Welegedera, S. Eranga, R. Herath.
Bowling: Starc 10-4-21-1, Siddle 7-3-12-0, Watson 9-4-10-1,
Lyon 10-3-16-0, Hussey 1-0-5-0
Series:
Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
