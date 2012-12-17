HOBART, Dec 17 Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Monday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 450-5 declared Sri Lanka first innings 336 Australia second innings (overnight 27-0) E. Cowan b Welegedera 56 D. Warner c P. Jayawardene b Herath 68 P. Hughes b Eranga 16 S. Watson st b Herath 5 M. Wade c Kulasekara b Herath 11 M. Clarke retired hurt* 57 M. Hussey not out 31 P. Siddle c P. Jayawardene b Welegedera 4 M. Starc lbw Welegedera 5 N. Lyon b Herath 11 B. Hilfenhaus lbw Herath 0 Extras (lb-10, nb-4) 14 Total (all out*, 73.5 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-132 2-140 3-153 4-165 5-181 6-250 7-256 8-271 Bowling: Kulasekara 12-3-24-0 (nb-1), Welegedera 22-3-89-3 (nb-3), Dilshan, 2-0-2-0, Eranga 11-0-53-1, Mathews 5-2-5-0, Herath 21.5-2-95-5 Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne b Starc 30 T. Dilshan c Wade b Watson 11 K. Sangakkara not out 18 M. Jayawardene not out 5 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 37 overs) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-47 To bat: T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, C. Welegedera, S. Eranga, R. Herath. Bowling: Starc 10-4-21-1, Siddle 7-3-12-0, Watson 9-4-10-1, Lyon 10-3-16-0, Hussey 1-0-5-0 - - - - Series: Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom/Peter Rutherford)