MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of the opening day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Wade b Bird 5 T. Dilshan b Johnson 11 K. Sangakkara c Wade b Johnson 58 M. Jayawardene c Wade b Siddle 3 T. Samaraweera c Warner b Bird 10 A. Mathews c Hussey b Siddle 15 P. Jayawardene c Hughes b Johnson 24 D. Prasad c Wade b Johnson 0 R. Herath c Hussey b Lyon 14 S. Eranga not out 4 C. Welegedera c Hussey b Lyon 0 Extras: (lb-5 nb-7) 12 Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-19 3-37 4-79 5-99 6-134 7-134 8-147 9-156 10-156 Bowling: Johnson 14-2-63-4 (nb-4), Bird 13-5-32-2 (nb-2), Siddle 8-1-30-2 (nb-1), Watson 3-2-3-0, Lyon 5.4-0-23-2 Australia first innings D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62 E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36 P. Hughes run out 10 S. Watson not out 13 M. Clarke not out 20 Extras (b-2, w-5, nb-2) 9 Total (three wickets, 39 overs) 150 Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Bird Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117 Bowling: C. Welegedara 11-4-36-0, S. Eranga 10-2-53-0 (2-nb, 1-w), D. Prasad 8-1-39-1, A. Mathews 4-2-9-1, R. Herath 6-1-11-0 - - - - Series: Australia won the first test in Hobart Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)