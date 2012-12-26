MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of the
opening day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka
at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne c Wade b Bird 5
T. Dilshan b Johnson 11
K. Sangakkara c Wade b Johnson 58
M. Jayawardene c Wade b Siddle 3
T. Samaraweera c Warner b Bird 10
A. Mathews c Hussey b Siddle 15
P. Jayawardene c Hughes b Johnson 24
D. Prasad c Wade b Johnson 0
R. Herath c Hussey b Lyon 14
S. Eranga not out 4
C. Welegedera c Hussey b Lyon 0
Extras: (lb-5 nb-7) 12
Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 156
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-19 3-37 4-79 5-99 6-134 7-134 8-147
9-156 10-156
Bowling: Johnson 14-2-63-4 (nb-4), Bird 13-5-32-2 (nb-2),
Siddle 8-1-30-2 (nb-1), Watson 3-2-3-0, Lyon 5.4-0-23-2
Australia first innings
D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62
E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36
P. Hughes run out 10
S. Watson not out 13
M. Clarke not out 20
Extras (b-2, w-5, nb-2) 9
Total (three wickets, 39 overs) 150
Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N.
Lyon, J. Bird
Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117
Bowling: C. Welegedara 11-4-36-0, S. Eranga 10-2-53-0
(2-nb, 1-w), D. Prasad 8-1-39-1, A. Mathews 4-2-9-1, R. Herath
6-1-11-0
- - - -
Series:
Australia won the first test in Hobart
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
