MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat Sri Lanka first innings 156 Australia first innings (overnight 3-150) D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62 E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36 P. Hughes run out 10 S. Watson not out 60 M. Clarke not out 56 Extras (b-5, lb-2 w-5, nb-2) 14 Total (three wickets, 69 overs) 238 Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Bird Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117 Bowling: C. Welegedara 14.4-6-38-0, S. Eranga 14.2-2-73-0 (nb-2, w-5), D. Prasad 14-1-56-1, A. Mathews 8-2-26-1, R. Herath 18-6-38-0 - - - - Series: Australia won the first test in Hobart Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)