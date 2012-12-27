MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at lunch on the
second day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka at
the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat
Sri Lanka first innings 156
Australia first innings (overnight 3-150)
D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62
E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36
P. Hughes run out 10
S. Watson not out 60
M. Clarke not out 56
Extras (b-5, lb-2 w-5, nb-2) 14
Total (three wickets, 69 overs) 238
Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N.
Lyon, J. Bird
Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117
Bowling: C. Welegedara 14.4-6-38-0, S. Eranga
14.2-2-73-0 (nb-2, w-5), D. Prasad 14-1-56-1, A. Mathews
8-2-26-1, R. Herath 18-6-38-0
Series:
Australia won the first test in Hobart
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
