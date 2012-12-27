MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka at
the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat
Sri Lanka first innings 156
- -
Australia first innings (overnight 150-3)
D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62
E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36
P. Hughes run out 10
S. Watson c Samaraweera b Prasad 83
M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Eranga 106
M. Hussey b Dilshan c Herath 34
M. Wade c Eranga b Prasad 1
M. Johnson not out 73
P. Siddle c M. Jayawardene 13
N. Lyon not out 0
Extras (b-9, lb-5 w-6, nb-2) 22
Total (eight wickets, 129 overs) 440
Still to bat: J. Bird
Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117 4-311 5-313 6-315 7-376
8-434
Bowling: C. Welegedara 14.4-6-38-0, S. Eranga
26.2-2-106-2 (nb-2, w-5), D. Prasad 24-2-102-3 (w-1), A. Mathews
13-3-47-1, R. Herath 39-7-95-0, T. Dilshan 12-1-38-1
- - - -
Series:
Australia won the first test in Hobart
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
