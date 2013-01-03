SYDNEY, Jan 3 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first Sri Lanka first innings T. Dilshan c Wade b Bird 34 D. Karunaratne c Hussey b Bird 5 M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Starc 72 L. Thirimanne c Warner b Lyon 91 T. Samaraweera lbw Siddle 12 A. Mathews c Hussey b Starc 15 D. Chandimal b Starc 24 D. Prasad c Starc b Siddle 2 R. Herath c Siddle b Bird 5 S. Lakmal c Hussey b Bird 5 N. Pradeep not out 17 Extras (lb-8, w-3, nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 87.4 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-72 3-134 4-167 5-222 6-250 7-256 8-271 9-273 Bowling: Starc 19-0-71-3 (w-3), Bird 19.4-10-41-4, Siddle 15-3-46-2 (nb-1), Johnson 13-1-58-0, Lyon 19-2-69-1, Hussey 2-1-1-0. Australia: D. Warner, E. Cowan, P. Hughes, M.Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, M. Starc, J.Bird, N. Lyon. Australia lead the three-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)