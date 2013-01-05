SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first Sri Lanka first innings 294 Australia first innings (overnight 342-6) D. Warner c Prasad b Dilshan 85 E. Cowan run out 4 P. Hughes c Chandimal b Herath 87 M. Clarke c Karunaratne b Herath 50 M. Hussey run out 25 M. Wade not out 102 M. Johnson c Chandimal c Pradeep 13 P. Siddle c Chandimal c Pradeep 38 M. Starc lbw Herath 2 N. Lyon b Herath 4 J.Bird not out 6 Extras (lb-6, w-7, nb-3) 16 Total (for nine dec, 107 overs) 432 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-166 3-195 4-251 5-271 6-307 7-384 8-387 9-393 Bowling: Lakmal 24-4-95-0, Pradeep 20-1-114-2 (w-5, nb-3), Prasad 11-0-53-0 (w-2), Mathews 2-0-11-0, Dilshan 19-2-58-1, Herath 31-3-95-4 - - Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne c Wade b Bird 85 T. Dilshan c Hughes b Johnson 5 M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Siddle 60 L. Thirimanne c Bird b Johnson 7 T. Samaraweera c Hussey b Lyon 0 A. Mathews run out 16 D. Chandimal not out 22 D. Prasad c Wade b Starc 15 R. Herath not out 9 Extras (b-1, lb-2, nb-3) 6 Total (for seven wickets, 62 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-132 3-155 4-158 5-178 6-178 7-202 To bat: N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling: Starc 10-0-48-1, Bird 15-2-51-1 (nb-3), Johnson 9-3-19-2, Siddle 14-3-35-1, Lyon 13-1-63-1, Hussey 1-0-6-0 - - Australia lead the three-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)