SYDNEY, Jan 6 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets after tea on the fourth day of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first Sri Lanka first innings 294 Australia first innings 432-9 dec. - - Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 225-7) D. Karunaratne c Wade b Bird 85 T. Dilshan c Hughes b Johnson 5 M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Siddle 60 L. Thirimanne c Bird b Johnson 7 T. Samaraweera c Hussey b Lyon 0 A. Mathews run out 16 D. Chandimal not out 62 D. Prasad c Wade b Starc 15 R. Herath b Bird 10 S. Lakmal b Johnson 0 N. Pradeep c Wade b Bird 9 Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-1, nb-3) 9 Total (all out, 81.2 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-132 3-155 4-158 5-178 6-178 7-202 8-235 9-237 Bowling: Starc 12-1-49-1, Bird 21.2-5-76-3 (nb-3), Johnson 15-3-34-3 (w-1), Siddle 17-4-42-1, Lyon 15-1-66-1, Hussey 1-0-6-0 - - Australia second innings E. Cowan lbw Herath 36 D. Warner c Jayawardene b Lakmal 0 P. Hughes lbw Herath 34 M.Clarke c Thirimanne b Dilshan 29 M. Hussey not out 27 M. Wade b Herath 9 M. Johnson not out 1 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for five wickets, 42.5 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-45 3-104 4-108 5-132 Did not bat: P. Siddle, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Bird. Bowling: Dilshan 18-2-57-1, Lakmal 6-1-18-1, Herath 16.5-0-47-3, Pradeep 2-0-14-0 - - Australia win the three-match 3-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)