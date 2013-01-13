ADELAIDE Jan 13 Scoreboard in the second of five one-day cricket internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday:
Sri Lanka win by eight wickets.
Australia innings
A Finch c J Mendis b Mathews 4
P Hughes lbw b Kulasekara 3
G Bailey c Thirimanne b Malinga 26
D Hussey run out (Dilshan) 29
S Smith c K Perera b T Perera 8
G Maxwell c K Perera b Mathews 8
B Haddin c Thirimanne b A Mendis 50
B Cutting c K Perera b Malinga 27
K Richardson lbw b Malinga 0
C McKay c K Perera b T Perera 4
X Doherty not out 5
Extras: (1b, 1lb, 4w) 6
Total: (all out; 46.5 overs) 170
Fall: 1-7, 2-12, 3-51, 4-60, 5-82, 6-83, 7-140, 8-140, 9-146.
Bowling: N Kulasekara 9-0-24-1 (1w), A Mathews 10-1-24-2 (1w), T Perera 9-0-40-2 (1w), L Malinga 9-0-32-3, A Mendis 7.5-0-41-1 (1w), J Mendis 2-0-7-0.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga c Haddin b McKay 0
T Dilshan c Maxwell b Cutting 51
L Thirimanne not out 102
K Perera not out 14
Extras: (3lb, 2w) 5
Total: (for two wickets; 40.1 overs) 172
Fall: 1-0, 2-137.
Did not bat: M Jayawardene, A Mathews, J Mendis, T Perera, N Kulasekara, L Malinga, A Mendis.
Bowling: C McKay 10-0-43-1, K Richardson 6-3-15-0, B Cutting 10-0-42-1 (1w), X Doherty 7-0-34-0, S Smith 4-0-16-0, G Maxwell 3.1-0-19-0 (1w).
Five-match series level at 1-1.