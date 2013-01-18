Jan 18 Scoreboard for the third of five one-day cricket internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Friday. Australia D Warner c Eranga b Mathews 4 P Hughes c Jayawardene b Kulasekara 3 M Clarke b Kulasekara 9 D Hussey c Perera b Kulasekara 4 G Bailey lbw b Kulasekara 0 M Wade c Dilshan b Malinga 8 M Henriques b Kulasekara 2 M Johnson b Malinga 2 M Starc not out 22 C McKay c Perera b Malinga 0 X Doherty c Mendis b Eranga 15 Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total (all out in 26.4 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-13 3-21 4-21 5-28 6-30 7-35 8-38 9-40. Bowling: Mathews 4-0-10-1, Kulasekara 10-2-22-5, Malinga 7-2-14-3, Perera 3-0-14-0, Eranga 2.4-0-12-1. Sri Lanka: M. Jayawardene c Warner b McKay 1 T. Dilshan c Clarke b Johnson 22 L. Thirimanne c Warner b Johnson 7 K. Perera not out 22 A. Mathews c Starc b Johnson 0 U. Tharanga c Clarke b Starc 12 J. Mendis c McKay b Starc 2 T. Perera not out 4 Extras (lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 5 Total (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 75 Did not bat: Kulasekara, Malinga, Eranga. Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-33 3-37 4-37 5-63 6-71. Bowling: McKay 8-0-31-1, Starc 7-0-25-2, Johnson 3-0-11-3, Henriques 2-0-7-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)