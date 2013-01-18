Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
Jan 18 Scoreboard for the third of five one-day cricket internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Friday. Australia D Warner c Eranga b Mathews 4 P Hughes c Jayawardene b Kulasekara 3 M Clarke b Kulasekara 9 D Hussey c Perera b Kulasekara 4 G Bailey lbw b Kulasekara 0 M Wade c Dilshan b Malinga 8 M Henriques b Kulasekara 2 M Johnson b Malinga 2 M Starc not out 22 C McKay c Perera b Malinga 0 X Doherty c Mendis b Eranga 15 Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total (all out in 26.4 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-13 3-21 4-21 5-28 6-30 7-35 8-38 9-40. Bowling: Mathews 4-0-10-1, Kulasekara 10-2-22-5, Malinga 7-2-14-3, Perera 3-0-14-0, Eranga 2.4-0-12-1. Sri Lanka: M. Jayawardene c Warner b McKay 1 T. Dilshan c Clarke b Johnson 22 L. Thirimanne c Warner b Johnson 7 K. Perera not out 22 A. Mathews c Starc b Johnson 0 U. Tharanga c Clarke b Starc 12 J. Mendis c McKay b Starc 2 T. Perera not out 4 Extras (lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 5 Total (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 75 Did not bat: Kulasekara, Malinga, Eranga. Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-33 3-37 4-37 5-63 6-71. Bowling: McKay 8-0-31-1, Starc 7-0-25-2, Johnson 3-0-11-3, Henriques 2-0-7-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.