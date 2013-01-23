HOBART, Jan 23 Scoreboard from the final one-day international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval on Wednesday. Australia won by 32 runs to draw the series 2-2. Australia innings M Wade lbw b Kulasekara 23 D Warner b Dilshan 10 P Hughes not out 138 G Bailey c & b T Perera 17 D Hussey run out (T Perera) 34 G Maxwell c Thirimanne b Malinga 9 M Henriques not out 9 Extras: (2lb, 5w) 7 Total: (for five wickets; 50 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-37 3-97 4-195 5-218 Did not bat: M Johnson, M Starc, C McKay, X Doherty. Bowling: T Dilshan 7-3-22-1, N Kulasekara 10-1-57-1, A Mathews 7-0-44-0, S Malinga 10-1-49-1 (1w), R Herath 10-2-34-0, T Perera 6-0-39-1 (1w). Sri Lanka innings M Jayawardene c Starc b Doherty 38 T Dilshan c Wade b Henriques 19 L Thirimanne c Hussey b Doherty 1 D Chandimal b Doherty 6 A Mathews c Bailey b Johnson 67 K Perera c Warner b Johnson 14 J Mendis b Henriques 26 T Perera b Henriques 7 N Kulasekara not out 14 R Herath c Henriques b McKay 2 L Malinga c Johnson b McKay 2 Extras: (12lb, 6w, 1nb) 19 Total: (all out; 48.3 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-62 3-71 4-77 5-108 6-187 7-187 8-195 9-200 Bowling: C McKay 9.3-0-51-2 (2w), M Starc 9-0-48-0 (1nb, 3w), M Johnson 10-0-45-2 (1w), X Doherty 8-1-21-3, M Henriques 10-1-32-3, G Maxwell 2-0-6-0 (Compiled by Stuart Condie in Sydney, Editing by Tom Pilcher)