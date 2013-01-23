HOBART, Jan 23 Scoreboard from the final one-day
international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Bellerive
Oval on Wednesday.
Australia won by 32 runs to draw the series 2-2.
Australia innings
M Wade lbw b Kulasekara 23
D Warner b Dilshan 10
P Hughes not out 138
G Bailey c & b T Perera 17
D Hussey run out (T Perera) 34
G Maxwell c Thirimanne b Malinga 9
M Henriques not out 9
Extras: (2lb, 5w) 7
Total: (for five wickets; 50 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-37 3-97 4-195 5-218
Did not bat: M Johnson, M Starc, C McKay, X Doherty.
Bowling: T Dilshan 7-3-22-1, N Kulasekara 10-1-57-1, A
Mathews 7-0-44-0, S Malinga 10-1-49-1 (1w), R Herath 10-2-34-0,
T Perera 6-0-39-1 (1w).
Sri Lanka innings
M Jayawardene c Starc b Doherty 38
T Dilshan c Wade b Henriques 19
L Thirimanne c Hussey b Doherty 1
D Chandimal b Doherty 6
A Mathews c Bailey b Johnson 67
K Perera c Warner b Johnson 14
J Mendis b Henriques 26
T Perera b Henriques 7
N Kulasekara not out 14
R Herath c Henriques b McKay 2
L Malinga c Johnson b McKay 2
Extras: (12lb, 6w, 1nb) 19
Total: (all out; 48.3 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-62 3-71 4-77 5-108 6-187 7-187 8-195
9-200
Bowling: C McKay 9.3-0-51-2 (2w), M Starc 9-0-48-0 (1nb,
3w), M Johnson 10-0-45-2 (1w), X Doherty 8-1-21-3, M Henriques
10-1-32-3, G Maxwell 2-0-6-0
