Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
Jan 28 Scoreboard from the second and final Twenty20 International match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday: Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan b Faulkner 6 K. Perera c Bailey b Maxwell 15 D. Chandimal c Bailey b Laughlin 5 M. Jayawardene not out 61 J. Mendis c Faulkner b Doherty 25 T. Perera not out 35 Extras (b-1, lb-8, w-5) 14 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, A. Mendis, L. Malinga, A. Dananjaya. Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-33 3-39 4-102. Bowling: Maxwell 4-0-23-1(w-1), Starc 4-0-35-0(w-4), Faulkner 4-0-24-1, Laughlin 4-0-40-1, Doherty 4-0-30-1. Australia: D. Warner c T. Perera b Kulasekara 7 A. Finch lbw b A. Mendis 7 S. Marsh not out 47 G. Bailey c K. Perera b T. Perera 45 G. Maxwell not out 8 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (For 3 wickets in 15 overs) 119 Did not bat: M. Wade, A. Voges, J. Faulkner, M. Starc, X. Doherty, B. Laughlin. Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-20 3-106. Bowling: Dilshan 2-0-10-0, Kulasekara 3-0-18-1(w-1), A. Mendis 3-0-25-1, Malinga 3-0-26-0, Dananjaya 1-0-12-0, T. Perera 3-0-25-1(nb-1). Sri Lanka won by three runs under Duckworth-Lewis method. Sri Lanka clinched series 2-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.