June 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka in Leeds on Friday: England won the toss and elected to bowl Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne b Plunkett 28 K. Silva c Prior b Anderson 13 K. Sangakkara c Bell b Broad 79 M. Jayawardene c Jordan b Plunkett 22 L. Thirimanne c Robson b Plunkett 0 A. Mathews c Ballance b Anderson 26 D. Chandimal c Cook b Broad 45 D. Prasad c Prior b Plunkett 0 R. Herath not out 14 S. Eranga c Prior b Broad 0 N. Pradeep c Prior b Plunkett 13 Extras (b-8, lb-7, w-2) 17 Total (all out, 69.5 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-56 3-108 4-108 5-161 6-228 7-229 8-229 9-229 10-257 Bowling: Anderson 19-5-49-2, Broad 15-3-46-3, Jordan 16-4-58-0, Plunkett 15.5-2-64-5 (2w), Ali 3-0-16-0, Root 1-0-9-0 England first innings A. Cook not out 14 S. Robson not out 21 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 0 wickets, 15 overs) 36 To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, M. Ali, M. Prior, C. Jordan, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson Bowling: Pradeep 5-1-16-0, Eranga 6-3-9-0 (1nb), Herath 3-1-7-0, Prasad 1-0-4-0 (Compiled by Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)