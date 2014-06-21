(Adds dropped word in header)

LEEDS, England, June 21 - Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday:

Sri Lanka were all out for 257 in their first innings (K. Sangakkara 79; Liam Plunkett 5-64, Broad 3-46)

England first innings

A. Cook c Sangakkara b Prasad 17

S. Robson b Pradeep 127

G. Balance c Chandimal b Mathews 74

I. Bell c Chandimal b Eranga 64

J. Root c Chandimal b Mathews 13

M. Ali c Chandimal b Eranga 2

M. Prior not out 3

C. Jordan not out 4

Extras (b-3, lb-2, nb-11) 16

Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 320 Fall of Wickets: 1-49 2-191 3-278 4-311 5-311 6-313

To bat: S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson

Bowling: Pradeep 22-3-90-1, Eranga 27-10-63-2, Herath 25-3-61-0, Prasad 20-3-75-1, Mathews 10-3-29-2 (Editing by Martyn Herman)