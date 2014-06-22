LEEDS, ENGLAND, June 22, - Scorecard at the close of play on the third day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, on Sunday:

Sri Lanka were all out for 257 in their first innings (K. Sangakkara 79; Liam Plunkett 5-64, Broad 3-46) England first innings A. Cook c Sangakkara b Prasad 17 S. Robson b Pradeep 127 G. Ballance c Chandimal b Mathews 74 I. Bell c Chandimal b Eranga 64 J. Root c Chandimal b Mathews 13 M. Ali c Chandimal b Eranga 2 M. Prior not out 27 C. Jordan c Jayawardene b Eranga 17 S. Broad c Thirimanne b Mathews 4 L. Plunkett b Mathews 2 J. Anderson c & b Eranga 0 Extras (w-3, lb-2, nb-13) 18 Total (all out, 115.5 overs) 365 Fall of Wickets: 1-49 2-191 3-278 4-311 5-311 6-313 7-338 8-344 9-350 10-365 Bowling: Pradeep 22-3-90-1, Eranga 32.5-10-93-4, Herath 25-3-61-0, Prasad 20-3-75-1, Mathews 16-4-44-4

Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne c Prior b Plunkett 45 K. Silva c Prior b Plunkett 13 K. Sangakkara lbw b Ali 55 M. Jayawardene not out 55 L. Thirimanne b Ali 0 A. Mathews not out 24 Extras (b-5, lb-8, nb-3, w-6) 22 Total (for 4 wickets, 73 overs) 214 Fall of Wickets: 1-40 2-93 3-172 4-176 To Bat: D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R.Herath, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling: Anderson 12-3-32-0, Broad 18-5-51-0, Jordan 19-6-41-0, Plunkett 15-1-51-2, Ali 9-0-26-2 (Compiled by Tom, editing by Tony Goodson)