Sri Lanka's cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya reacts as he arrives at a practice session ahead of the T20 tour of England, in Colombo June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Former Sri Lanka cricketer turned politician Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed chairman of selectors in a new-look five-member committee named by sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage on Monday.

Jayasuriya, 43, is joined by 1996 World Cup winning team mate Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

Former Sri Lanka players Hemantha Wickramaratne, Eric Upashantha and Chaminda Mendis were the other selectors appointed.

Wickramaratne is the only surviving member of the previous committee headed by Ashantha de Mel whose extended term ends on January 31.

A destructive left-handed opener, Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka in 110 Tests and 445 one-day internationals in a 22-year career before quitting in 2011 and taking to politics.

He is a Member of Parliament of the ruling party United People Freedom Alliance (UPFA) in his hometown Matara.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)