Off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been banned from international cricket for an illegal bowling action, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday.

Senanayake, 29, was reported during his side's five-match one-day international series in England in June and his action underwent assessment in Cardiff.

Tests revealed he exceeded the allowed 15-degree flex in four deliveries considered to be suspect during the fourth match at Lord's.

"The report concludes that Sachithra bowled with an illegal bowling action and consequently he is banned from bowling in international cricket, effective immediately," a statement on the SLC website (www.srilankacricket.lk) said.

"This matter will be referred to the SLC Cricket Committee for their recommendation."

Senanayake, who has played one test, 37 ODIs and 17 Twenty20 matches for Sri Lanka, was allowed to continue playing while under investigation and appeared in all three of his country's recent 50-over matches against South Africa.

The match officials' decision to report Senanayake caused friction between Sri Lanka and England, tension that was further increased when the bowler controversially ran out non-striker Jos Buttler in the final match in Birmingham.

