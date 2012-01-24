COLOMBO Jan 24 All-rounder Farveez
Maharoof and left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara have been
recalled to the Sri Lanka one-day side for the tour of Australia
next month, returning to the side for the first time since June
2010.
Replacing all-rounder Kosala Kulasekara and quick bowler
Dilhara Fernando, the duo were the only changes named on Tuesday
from the squad which took part in the recent 3-2 one-day
international series defeat in South Africa.
On Monday, Mahela Jayawardene was named captain of the Sri
Lanka team for the triangular series, which also includes world
champions India.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews retains the vice-captaincy.
The tournament starts in Melbourne on Feb. 5 with a match
between Australia and India.
Sri Lanka Cricket is also set to replace current coach Geoff
Marsh with South African Graham Ford, who was due to have talks
with board officials later on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo
Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara,
Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Farveez
Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Lasith Malinga,
Nuwan Kulasekera, Chanaka Welegedera, Dhammika Prasad.
