Sri Lanka's Farveez Maharoof prepares to bowl in the nets during training in Georgetown, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

COLOMBO All-rounder Farveez Maharoof and left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara have been recalled to the Sri Lanka one-day side for the tour of Australia next month, returning to the side for the first time since June 2010.

Replacing all-rounder Kosala Kulasekara and quick bowler Dilhara Fernando, the duo were the only changes named on Tuesday from the squad which took part in the recent 3-2 one-day international series defeat in South Africa.

On Monday, Mahela Jayawardene was named captain of the Sri Lanka team for the triangular series, which also includes world champions India.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews retains the vice-captaincy.

The tournament starts in Melbourne on February 5 with a match between Australia and India.

Sri Lanka Cricket is also set to replace current coach Geoff Marsh with South African Graham Ford, who was due to have talks with board officials later on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekera, Chanaka Welegedera, Dhammika Prasad.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)