COLOMBO Sri Lanka have named five uncapped players in their provisional 30-man squad for the ICC Champions trophy in England and Wales in June.

The squad includes batsmen Kithuruwan Vithanage, Angelo Perera and Shehan Jayasuriya, fast bowler Ishara Jayaratne and spinner Milinda Siriwardana.

Veteran batsman Mahela Jayawardene, who missed the home series against Bangladesh due to a finger injury, was also selected.

Sri Lanka play their first match of the Champions trophy against New Zealand at Cardiff on June 9. The tournament starts on June 6 with the final scheduled for June 23 at Edgbaston.

Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Angelo Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamara Kapugedara, Thilina Kandamby, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Thisara Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal, Farveez Maharoof, Chamara Welegedara, Ishara Jayaratne, Dilhara Lokuhettige, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinga Bandara, Seekuge Prasanna, Sachithra Senanayake. (Editing by Alison Wildey)