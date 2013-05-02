Sri Lanka's Chanaka Welegedara wipes himself on a hot day during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against England, in Galle March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

COLOMBO Left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedara was recalled after an absence of three years to Sri Lanka's one-day squad for the Champions Trophy in England next month.

Welegedara, who last played a one-day international in June 2010, has struggled with injury problems.

He was among three players returning to the 15-man squad along with batsman Mahela Jayawardene, who missed the home series against Bangladesh due to a finger injury, and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath who was rested.

"Since he (Welegedara) returned home from Australia with a hamstring injury he has gone through a rehabilitation programme and has been declared fit by the team physio," said chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya.

"We picked him in the squad to give variety to the bowling. He is an experienced bowler and could be useful in English conditions."

Opener Upul Tharanga and spinner Ajantha Mendis were the notable absentees from the squad. Sri Lanka drew the home series against Bangladesh 1-1 in March.

Sri Lanka begin the tournament with a Group A match against New Zealand in Cardiff on June 9. Australia and hosts England are the other two countries in the group.

"We picked a team with experience because we are playing three of the best teams in one-day cricket in the group," said Jayasuriya.

"We cannot experiment with young players in this type of tournament but play the best and most experienced side which can handle pressure well," he said.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shaminda Eranga, Sachithra Senanayake, Chanaka Welegedara.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)