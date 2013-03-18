COLOMBO, March 18 Sri Lanka have rested left-arm spinner Rangana Herath from the first two one-day internationals against Bangladesh to be played at Hambantota on March 23 and 25.

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene was not considered for selection because of a finger injury, the cricket board said.

Opener Tillakaratne Dilshan's selection is subject to fitness after he suffered a strain on his upper thigh on Sunday. He went for a precautionary scan but Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa was optimistic about his chances of playing.

"Dilshan will be fit to play in the one-day series. He warmed up today with the rest of the team and showed no signs of any discomfort," he said.

The 16-member squad included three new faces, batsmen Kithuruwan Vithanage and Angelo Perera and left-arm spinner Sachitra Pathirana.

Vithanage made his test debut against Bangladesh at Galle in the ongoing series and scored a half-century.

Off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been recalled to the squad for his first ODI since August 2012.

Sri Lanka one-day squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Sachithra Senanayake, Upul Tharanga, Kithuruwn Vithanage, Angelo Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Sachithra Pathirana. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)