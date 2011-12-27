DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 - South Africa were 100 for three in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second test at Kingsmead on Tuesday in reply to Sri Lanka's 338 all out.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka 338 (Tillakaratne Dilshan 47, Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58; Marchant de Lange 7-81) v South Africa 100 for three (Hashim Amla 52 not out; Chanaka Welegedara two for 29).

