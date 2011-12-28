DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 28 Sri Lanka were 256 for seven in their second innings, leading by 426 runs, at the close on the third day of the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri Lanka 338 (Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58; Marchant de Lange 7-81) and 256-7 (Kumar Sangakkara 108, Dinesh Chandimal 54) v South Africa 168 (Hashim Amla 54; Chanaka Welegedara five for 52, Rangana Herath four for 49). (Compiled by Ken Borland ; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories