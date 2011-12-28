DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 28 Sri Lanka
were 256 for seven in their second innings, leading by 426 runs,
at the close on the third day of the second test against South
Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.
Sri Lanka 338 (Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58;
Marchant de Lange 7-81) and 256-7 (Kumar Sangakkara 108, Dinesh
Chandimal 54) v South Africa 168 (Hashim Amla 54; Chanaka
Welegedara five for 52, Rangana Herath four for 49).
(Compiled by Ken Borland ; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for cricket stories