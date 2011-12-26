DURBAN, South Africa Dec 26 Sri Lanka won
the toss and elected to bat first in the second test
against South Africa at Kingsmead on Monday.
South Africa made one injury-enforced change to the team
that won the first test at Centurion by an innings and 81 runs,
with Vernon Philander ruled out with a knee injury.
Marchant de Lange, the 21-year-old rookie fast bowler from
northern South Africa who has played just 14 first-class
matches, will be playing his first test in place of Philander.
The Sri Lankans have made one change with uncapped
wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal replacing Kaushal Silva.
Teams:
South Africa - Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla,
Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher,
Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange.
Sri Lanka - Tillekaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana,
Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo
Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath,
Chanaka Welegedara, Dilhara Fernando.
