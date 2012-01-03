CAPE TOWN Dec 3 Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the series-deciding third and final test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Pace bowler Dilhara Fernando has a knee injury and has been replaced by fellow seamer Dhammika Prasad, while Sri Lanka have chosen opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne for the first time in the series, ahead of Tharanga Paranavitana.

South Africa have retained struggling batsman Jacques Rudolph but have shifted him down the order to number six, with Alviro Petersen coming in to take over as opener.

Despite taking eight wickets on debut in the second test, fast bowler Marchant de Lange has been omitted to make way for seamer Vernon Philander, who has recovered from injury.

Sri Lanka recorded a maiden win on South African soil in the second test to even up the three-match series at 1-1.

Teams

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhammika Prasad, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Chanaka Welegedara.

