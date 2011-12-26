Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
DURBAN, South Africa Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Monday.
South Africa made one injury-enforced change to the team that won the first test at Centurion by an innings and 81 runs, with Vernon Philander ruled out with a knee injury.
Marchant de Lange, the 21-year-old rookie fast bowler from northern South Africa who has played just 14 first-class matches, will be playing his first test in place of Philander.
The Sri Lankans have made one change with uncapped wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal replacing Kaushal Silva.
Teams:
South Africa - Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange.
Sri Lanka - Tillekaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Chanaka Welegedara, Dilhara Fernando. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.