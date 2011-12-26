DURBAN, South Africa Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Monday.

South Africa made one injury-enforced change to the team that won the first test at Centurion by an innings and 81 runs, with Vernon Philander ruled out with a knee injury.

Marchant de Lange, the 21-year-old rookie fast bowler from northern South Africa who has played just 14 first-class matches, will be playing his first test in place of Philander.

The Sri Lankans have made one change with uncapped wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal replacing Kaushal Silva.

Teams:

South Africa - Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange.

Sri Lanka - Tillekaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Chanaka Welegedara, Dilhara Fernando. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford)